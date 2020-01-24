Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

