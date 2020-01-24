Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN)’s stock price rose 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 13,139,610 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $73.69 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.04.

In related news, insider Rhoderick Grivas 11,500,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th.

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, lithium, and copper deposits. It holds interests in 21 exploration licenses covering 7,969 square kilometers in South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.

