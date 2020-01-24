Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $387.91

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $430.27. 527,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.63. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

