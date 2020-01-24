Analysts Set Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$46.11

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.11.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on Lightspeed POS and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.06. 165,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,641. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.45. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

