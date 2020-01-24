Analysts Set Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) PT at $156.86

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Gartner news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $395,842.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,844.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 116.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

