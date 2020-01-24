Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. 33,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.