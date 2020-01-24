Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 2,611.11

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,611.11 ($34.35).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON AHT traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,558 ($33.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,421.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,294.24. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,559 ($33.66). The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.