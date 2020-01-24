Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $7.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTRS. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.61.

Shares of NTRS opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 274.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after buying an additional 1,020,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.