Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $107.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $444.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $447.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $508.33 million, with estimates ranging from $497.94 million to $528.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 48.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. 3,656,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,661. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.37. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

