Analysts Expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Post ($0.82) EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

PHAT stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.