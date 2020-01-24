Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.54. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,963. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

