Analysts Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Post $0.12 EPS

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.70 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

XYF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,254. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.15.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in X Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

