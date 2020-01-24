Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 4,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,372. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

