Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $10.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.39 billion and the highest is $10.79 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 billion to $39.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.05 billion to $41.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. 1,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.55. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 130.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 73.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 227.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 233,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.