Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce $300,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. 44,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,446. The company has a market cap of $552.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

