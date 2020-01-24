Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. ABM Industries also posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,240. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,184 shares of company stock worth $357,070 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

