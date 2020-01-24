Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE APH traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $105.36. 1,142,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,362,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

