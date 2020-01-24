Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,382,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

APH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,337. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.