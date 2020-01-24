Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.24% of Amphenol worth $76,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.07. 61,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,337. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $82.92 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

