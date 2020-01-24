Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Shares Down 0.7%

Amiad Water Systems Ltd (LON:AFS)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.53), 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and a P/E ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Amiad Water Systems Company Profile (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

