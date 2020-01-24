Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Amgen stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.04. 2,088,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,333. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.