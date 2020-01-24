Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,485,000 after buying an additional 117,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 204,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.00 on Friday, hitting $225.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

