Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s 8th Largest Position

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.04. 2,088,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.