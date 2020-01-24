AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,647. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

