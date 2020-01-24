American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 3,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,987. The company has a market cap of $483.11 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last three months. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.