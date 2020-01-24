American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.

Shares of AMRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

