American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million.
Shares of AMRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.
American River Bankshares Company Profile
American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.