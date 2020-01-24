American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Shares Up 75.3%

American Power Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGI)’s share price shot up 75.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

American Power Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APGI)

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

