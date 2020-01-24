American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $1,449,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $101.03.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

