American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Holdings Lifted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.