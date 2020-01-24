American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Raised to Buy at Buckingham Research

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AXL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,443,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

