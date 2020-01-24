American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.10. American Airlines Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.00-6.00 EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

