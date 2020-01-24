Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,885.66. 527,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,831.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.26. The firm has a market cap of $938.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

