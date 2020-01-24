Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.07, 12,888,719 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 9,691,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 23,330.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

