Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.40

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €156.40 ($181.86) and last traded at €156.00 ($181.40), with a volume of 10364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €150.00 ($174.42).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on shares of Amadeus FiRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

