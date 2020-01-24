Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alumina in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Alumina stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.48. Alumina has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

