Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 217,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,855. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $208,095,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $165,370,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $74,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $35,672,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $28,094,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

