Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Shares Up 0.3%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.84, 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altium in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Altium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.