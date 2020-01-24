AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,353. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $109.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.