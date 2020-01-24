AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 67,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $192.31. 3,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,474. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $154.66 and a 52-week high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

