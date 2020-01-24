AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,138,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,740,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 529,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,907 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 435,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,639 shares during the period.

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,347. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

