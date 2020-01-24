AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.18. 249,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,487. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $60.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

