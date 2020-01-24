AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. 5,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,040. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

