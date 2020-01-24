AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 140,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,287. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

