Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $966,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $1,486.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

