Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.09. Alpha Pro Tech shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 6,632,771 shares trading hands.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

