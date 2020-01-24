Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 3468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.
The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.