Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 3468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.