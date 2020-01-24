Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Trading Down 30%

Allied Minds PLC (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)’s share price dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 5,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4,969% from the average daily volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

