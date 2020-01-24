Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 595 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 130.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. 997,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

