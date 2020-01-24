Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,065 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,971. The stock has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

