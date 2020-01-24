Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $129.95

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 729211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

